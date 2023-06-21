Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SSYS opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

