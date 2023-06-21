Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Conformis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.