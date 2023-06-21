Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

