Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

AMKR opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $71,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,083. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

