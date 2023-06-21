Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNK. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TNK opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 142,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
