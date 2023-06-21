Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNK. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TNK opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 142,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.



