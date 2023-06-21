Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of TEDU opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

