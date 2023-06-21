Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.17.

Separately, Danske raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Stock Down 2.0 %

ATLKY opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 16.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.