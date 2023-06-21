Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.17.
Separately, Danske raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Atlas Copco Stock Down 2.0 %
ATLKY opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $15.35.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.