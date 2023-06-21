PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

