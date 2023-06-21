Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Declines By 6.3%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

