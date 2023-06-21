Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Price Target at $61.35

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

