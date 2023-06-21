Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $114.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.17.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

ATLKY stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

