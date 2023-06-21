Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $46.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.