Analyzing Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and CTI BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 2 3 0 0 1.60 CTI BioPharma 0 5 5 0 2.50

Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 338.28%. CTI BioPharma has a consensus price target of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Nektar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nektar Therapeutics is more favorable than CTI BioPharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

87.5% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nektar Therapeutics and CTI BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics -467.00% -84.36% -42.78% CTI BioPharma -91.38% N/A -55.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nektar Therapeutics and CTI BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics $92.06 million 1.13 -$368.20 million ($2.21) -0.25 CTI BioPharma $53.00 million 22.62 -$92.99 million ($0.58) -15.67

CTI BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nektar Therapeutics. CTI BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nektar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CTI BioPharma beats Nektar Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Baxalta Incorporated; Eli Lilly and Company; Merck KGaA; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.