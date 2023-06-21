Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $46.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

