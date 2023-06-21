Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $46.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.45.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works
In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
Further Reading
