Critical Contrast: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) vs. CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CTI BioPharma and Nektar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma 0 5 5 0 2.50 Nektar Therapeutics 2 3 0 0 1.60

CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus price target of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 338.28%. Given Nektar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nektar Therapeutics is more favorable than CTI BioPharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

91.5% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CTI BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CTI BioPharma has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CTI BioPharma and Nektar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma -91.38% N/A -55.82% Nektar Therapeutics -467.00% -84.36% -42.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTI BioPharma and Nektar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma $53.00 million 22.62 -$92.99 million ($0.58) -15.67 Nektar Therapeutics $92.06 million 1.13 -$368.20 million ($2.21) -0.25

CTI BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nektar Therapeutics. CTI BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nektar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CTI BioPharma beats Nektar Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Baxalta Incorporated; Eli Lilly and Company; Merck KGaA; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

