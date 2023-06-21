Contrasting GB Sciences (GBLX) and Its Rivals

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 367 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GB Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GB Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -624.03% -60.40% -22.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GB Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 549 1731 4525 43 2.59

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 92.50%. Given GB Sciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GB Sciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.03 GB Sciences Competitors $195.16 million $5.43 million 23.84

GB Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GB Sciences peers beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

