Reviewing GB Sciences (GBLX) & Its Peers

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 367 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GB Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GB Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 549 1731 4525 43 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 92.50%. Given GB Sciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.03 GB Sciences Competitors $195.16 million $5.43 million 23.84

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GB Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GB Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -624.03% -60.40% -22.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GB Sciences competitors beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

