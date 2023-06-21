APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $25.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

APi Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

