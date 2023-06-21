Contrasting Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) and Its Rivals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) is one of 367 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Santhera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 549 1731 4525 43 2.59

Earnings and Valuation

Santhera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 92.45%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $195.16 million $5.43 million 23.84

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -624.03% -60.40% -22.95%

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes Vamorolone and Lonodelestat. The company was founded by Thomas Meier in 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.