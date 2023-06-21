Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
FRD stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.38.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.