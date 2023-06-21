Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRDGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

FRD stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

