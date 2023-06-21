Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 3.0 %

REED stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $11.60.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,582.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

