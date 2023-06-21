The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.