Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $20.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Clarus Price Performance

CLAR stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.00%.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clarus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Stories

