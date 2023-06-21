Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Price Target at $47.88

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $175,349.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,433 shares of company stock worth $2,572,613. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 216,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,834.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

