Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $96.88

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

DaVita Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $116,373,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

(Get Rating

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

