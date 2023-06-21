First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FWRG shares. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group
In related news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $62,266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,740,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of FWRG stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.50 million, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.34 million. Research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
Featured Stories
