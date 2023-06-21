International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $112.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.93.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $79.21 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

