Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $16.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.12 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.