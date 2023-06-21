Analyzing Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Meliá Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Meliá Hotels International pays out -9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott International pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marriott International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Marriott International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meliá Hotels International and Marriott International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meliá Hotels International N/A N/A N/A ($0.34) -17.64 Marriott International $22.19 billion 2.38 $2.36 billion $8.55 20.33

Analyst Recommendations

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Meliá Hotels International. Meliá Hotels International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Meliá Hotels International and Marriott International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meliá Hotels International 3 2 1 0 1.67 Marriott International 1 7 6 0 2.36

Meliá Hotels International presently has a consensus target price of $5.55, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Marriott International has a consensus target price of $184.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.87%. Given Marriott International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marriott International is more favorable than Meliá Hotels International.

Profitability

This table compares Meliá Hotels International and Marriott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meliá Hotels International N/A N/A N/A Marriott International 12.34% 272.54% 9.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Meliá Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Marriott International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marriott International beats Meliá Hotels International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO. It also operates vacation club; develops and operates real estate properties; and engages in the casinos and tour-operator activities. The company was formerly known as Sol Meliá, S.A. and changed its name to Meliá Hotels International, S.A. in June 2011. Meliá Hotels International, S.A. was founded in 1956 and is based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Four Points, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Marriott Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Protea Hotels, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element Hotels, and Moxy Hotels brand names. It operates properties under 30 brand names in 138 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

