Analyzing Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) & Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Unibrew A/S and Ambev’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Unibrew A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ambev $15.44 billion 3.18 $2.80 billion $0.18 17.31

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Unibrew A/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Unibrew A/S N/A N/A N/A Ambev 18.00% 17.44% 11.02%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Royal Unibrew A/S and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Royal Unibrew A/S and Ambev, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Unibrew A/S 2 4 0 0 1.67 Ambev 0 0 3 0 3.00

Royal Unibrew A/S presently has a consensus target price of $491.67, indicating a potential upside of 418.80%. Ambev has a consensus target price of $3.74, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. Given Royal Unibrew A/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Royal Unibrew A/S is more favorable than Ambev.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambev beats Royal Unibrew A/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

(Get Rating)

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, water, wines, spirits, juices, energy drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, and CULT brands, as well as international brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo. It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bryggerigruppen A/S and changed its name to Royal Unibrew A/S in 2005. Royal Unibrew A/S was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Faxe, Denmark.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi-Cola, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Red Bull, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike's brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.