Head to Head Survey: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) & Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) and Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Sleep Country Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 12.07% 72.68% 23.59% Sleep Country Canada N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Sleep Country Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $8.67 billion 0.90 $1.13 billion $15.22 7.99 Sleep Country Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Country Canada.

98.9% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Williams-Sonoma and Sleep Country Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 4 6 4 0 2.00 Sleep Country Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus target price of $126.69, indicating a potential upside of 4.14%. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.17%. Given Sleep Country Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sleep Country Canada is more favorable than Williams-Sonoma.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Sleep Country Canada on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous, Sleep Country Canada, and Endy retail banners. As of November 18, 2022, it operated 289 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses. It also sells its products through an e-commerce platform. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.

