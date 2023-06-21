Altium (ALMFF) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) is one of 202 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Altium to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altium 0 1 1 0 2.50 Altium Competitors 218 1207 3102 30 2.65

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 22.23%. Given Altium’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altium N/A N/A N/A Altium Competitors -36.79% -169.19% -9.27%

Dividends

This table compares Altium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Altium pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Altium pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 47.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altium and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altium N/A N/A 225.44 Altium Competitors $570.78 million -$14.34 million 439.68

Altium’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Altium. Altium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Altium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altium peers beat Altium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker. It also provides Altium 365 cloud platform; Altium Concord Pro, a solution for library management; and Octopart, search engine for electronic parts. The company serves automotive, military/aerospace, bioscience and medical, communication, contract engineering, consumer electronics, education, entertainment, and industrial systems industries. Altium Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

