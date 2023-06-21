Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) & Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Head-To-Head Survey

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Ocean Group and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group $1.11 billion 1.40 $461.85 million $1.63 4.76 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines N/A N/A N/A $119.84 0.10

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Ocean Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines pays an annual dividend of $17.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 150.8%. Golden Ocean Group pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group 31.36% 17.32% 9.97% Mitsui O.S.K. Lines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Mitsui O.S.K. Lines on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 16, 2023, it owned a fleet of 74 dry bulk vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, salt, and steel products. The Energy and Offshore Business segment owns and operates crude oil and chemical tankers; tankers for naphtha, gasoline, and other refined petroleum products; and liquified natural gas and steaming coal carriers. This segment also develops offshore business, including floating production, storage, and offloading systems; and floating storage and regasification units, as well as develops and promotes wind power generation related business. The Product Transport Business segment owns and operates containerships and operates container terminals; offers logistics solutions, such as air and sea forwarding, land transport, warehousing and heavy goods transport, etc. This segment also owns and operates specialized car carriers for the transport of completed cars and construction machinery; and develops car transport services, such as land transport and terminal operation, as well as operates ferries and coastal RoRo ships for transporting passengers and cargos. The Associated Businesses segment engages in real estate, cruise ship, tugboat, and trading businesses. As of March 31, 2022, it operated 283 dry bulkers; 257 tankers, LNG carriers, and steaming coal carriers; 47 containerships; 1 cruise ship; and 155 product transport vessels, as well as 2 other vessels. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

