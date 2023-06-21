Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

IRWD opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

