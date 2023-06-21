Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

KBAL opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1,701.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

