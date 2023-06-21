Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LXRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 27,775,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,449,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal acquired 27,775,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,449,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Wade acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 254,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,614.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $186,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

