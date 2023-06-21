Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. Costamare has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. Costamare had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

