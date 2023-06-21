Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 5.0% in May

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 123,100 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 76.69% and a negative return on equity of 51.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GHSI Get Rating ) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.80% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc engages in the business of developing and distributing clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements. The firm also offers science-based products and devices designed to support healthcare professionals, providers, patients, and consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in December 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

