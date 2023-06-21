FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FLT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $242.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $246.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average is $209.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

