Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HSII stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $531.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

