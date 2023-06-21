Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,921.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,713,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,058,000 after purchasing an additional 237,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.