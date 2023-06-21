IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,033,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $71,537,000. State Street Corp raised its position in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,044,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 389.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after buying an additional 2,360,829 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

