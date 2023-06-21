Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Exelon Stock Down 1.1 %

EXC opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.5% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 192,025 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 56.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 833,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,929,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

