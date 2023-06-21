Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Update

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Cardlytics stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $64.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 23.55% and a negative net margin of 164.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

