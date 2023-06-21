Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Datasea Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of DTSS opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.24. Datasea has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 489.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

Datasea Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

Further Reading

