Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Data Knights Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Data Knights Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $82.82 million, a P/E ratio of -84.15 and a beta of 0.02.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Data Knights Acquisition

About Data Knights Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKDCA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

