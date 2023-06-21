Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.60. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
