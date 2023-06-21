Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.60. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

