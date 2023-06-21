Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Curis by 656.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 275,407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Curis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

