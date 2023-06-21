Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $96.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,480.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,929 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

