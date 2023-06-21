Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.52 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.19% and a negative net margin of 285.96%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

